Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First UMC of Milford
Milford - Kormelink, Carol Lois, 85, passed April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kormelink; Loving mother of Mark Kormelink (Denise Schubert); Grandmother of Justin (Janelle) and Shane; Great-grandmother of Rylan, River and Wilder. Also survived by sister Joan (Andy) Lehr, daughter-in-law Crystal Kormelink and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Lark, Dale, John, Jay, Bill & George. Visitation Monday April 15th 6-8 at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Funeral Tuesday April 16th 10AM at First UMC of Milford. Memorials to OLLI 2220 Victory Parkway Adm. Bldg. Room 207 Cinti, OH 45206 or Milford 1st UMC 541 Main St. Milford, OH 45150. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
