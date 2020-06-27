Carol L. Balsley
(nee Leuenhagen) Faithful and loving servant of the Lord God, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 85. She is the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Robert E. Balsley Sr., loving mother of Robert E. (Rhonda) Balsley Jr, Teresa Duffy, Denise (Kent) Kollenberg, Catherine Kollenberg and Mark (Diane) Balsley, grandmother of Kelly, Kimberley, Jennifer, Tony, Christina, Michelle, Eric, Katelyn, Kyle, Zachary, Alexandra and the late William, great grandmother of 19, sister of Carlene, Bill, Jim, Randy, Susan and the late Mary Ann and Ginger. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. from 8:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.