Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Busener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Busener


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carol L. Busener Obituary
Carol L. Busener

Glendale - Age 79. Passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved partner of Rick Sherrick for over 50 years. Survived by many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, O.E. & Mildred L.(nee Vance) Busener; and her brothers, William, Robert & David Busener. Carol had a lifetime love of dogs and cats, and loved Disney World, which she visited 26 times. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of service at 1pm. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -