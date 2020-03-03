|
Carol L. Busener
Glendale - Age 79. Passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved partner of Rick Sherrick for over 50 years. Survived by many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, O.E. & Mildred L.(nee Vance) Busener; and her brothers, William, Robert & David Busener. Carol had a lifetime love of dogs and cats, and loved Disney World, which she visited 26 times. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of service at 1pm. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020