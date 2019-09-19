Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Mt. Healthy - LAMBERT

Carol L. (nee Raabe); Beloved wife of the late Ted "Cherokee" Lambert; Devoted mother of Philip (Debbie Dutton) Lambert and Sarah (Woodrow) Cook; Loving grandmother of Norah (David) Suttoff, Zoe Lambert and Eva Cook; Great grandmother of Lincoln Lambert; Sister of Michael Webb; Passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the age of 81; Lifelong resident of Mt. Healthy; Carol was a member of Mt. Healthy YAA; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 3 PM until time of Funeral Service at 5 PM; Graveside service will be at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday at 11:00 A.M. meeting at the front gate at 10:45 A.M. Donations may be sent to ; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
