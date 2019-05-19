|
Carol L. Miller
Colerain Township - age 89, called Home by the Lord on May 14, 2019. Carol was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Florence Bosserman. Carol was married to Herman Miller of Colerain Township, Ohio for 66 years. She was preceded in death by parents; brother Leonard Bosserman. Carol is survived by husband, Herman Miller; daughters, Cheryl (Don) Mattingly, Nancy (Mark) Craig and Sandee (Scott) Monnig; grandchildren, Ashley and Lexi Thornton, Taylor and Dylan Craig, Kielly (Kurt) Russell Tyler and Hailey Monnig, Brian (Rachel) Mattingly and Adam Mattingly; great-granddaughter, Skylar Harris; brother, Charles (JoAnn) Bosserman. Carol will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. She was a long time member of the Groesbeck United Methodist Church. Friends may call on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10 am until Memorial Services for Mrs Carol Miller at 11:00 am at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243 or Groesbeck United Methodist Church, 8871 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45251.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019