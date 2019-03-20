Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Latonia Baptist Church Chapel
3800 Church Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Latonia Baptist Church Chapel
3800 Church Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Carol Lee Deming Obituary
Carol Lee Deming

Covington - Carol Lee Deming of Covington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved daughter of Doris & the late Robert Deming; loving sister of James (Lisa), Michael (Carol), Mark (Teena), and Scott (Tracey); devoted aunt to 4 nieces and 6 nephews, 13 great nieces and 7 great nephews. Memorial gathering 12 noon until a celebration of life service at 12:30 PM on Saturday, March 23 at Latonia Baptist Church Chapel. Memorials to Latonia Baptist Church, 3800 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015 or Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
