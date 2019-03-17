|
|
Carol Margaret Alford (nee Schneider)
St. George, UT - Carol Margaret Alford (nee Schneider), 75, died unexpectedly, February 13, 2019 in St. George, Utah. Born September 23, 1943, raised in Bellevue, KY, second child of Robert and Lillian Schneider of the Schneider's Sweet Shop fame. Growing up, Carol attended Sacred Heart church and school. She leaves behind her loving husband of 23 years, Jerry Alford, her children Marty Barnett (Mary Beth), Candace Schulz (Todd), and Troy Barnett; preceded in death by her son Bill Barnett (Kathi). Cherished "Grandma Carol" to Michelle Barnett Dowell, Karri Barnett Fowler (Jason), Zac Barnett (Coty), Robbie Barnett (Allison), McKenzy Schulz, Olivia Schulz, Desiree Barnett, and Danette Barnett. She was step-mom to 4, great-grandmother to 8, and step-grandmother to 6. Survived by 6 brothers and sisters, Bob Schneider Jr. (Norma), Mary Day (Bill), Nancy Fricke (Dave), Jack Schneider (Kathy), Jim Schneider (Billie), and Kim Wagner (Doug), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carol and Jerry were members of St. George parish in St. George, Utah, for the last several years, enjoying hiking and camping in their travel trailer, visiting natural and historic sites, especially out West. Carol always had a positive attitude and a beautiful smile, she will be deeply missed. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 23, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Bellevue, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carol's honor to the National Parks Foundation https://donate.nationalparks.org or St Vincent de Paul Society https://www.svdpcincinnati.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019