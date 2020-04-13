|
|
Carol Molleran
Cincinnati - (Mary) Carol Molleran (nee Steinkamp) passed away peacefully in the early hours of Holy Saturday April 11, 2020 with Jack, her husband of 60 years, lying beside her. Carol was loved by many including her four children, Bill (Julie) Molleran, Virginia (Kevin) Geiger, "Saint Daniel", and Susan (Dennis) Lee. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Megan (Matt) Abbott, Max Molleran, Rosa (David) Sweeney, Ellen (Will) Nakamura, Sam Geiger, Ben and Jessica Lee. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Theresa Claire and JJ Abbott. Carol will join her parents Albert and Florence Steinkamp, her brother Tom, and her son Danny in Heaven. Carol was the granddaughter of architect Joseph Steinkamp who designed numerous Cincinnati landmarks including St. Williams Church, Xavier University's Schmidt Fieldhouse, and the 21c Hotel. Carol was a prolific writer, having composed numerous poems and essays about the topics most dear to her: her family, her faith, and her love of nature. She wrote the Mass petitions for Our Lady of Victory parish for over a decade. She is the published author of a prayer book and has written a memoir detailing her extraordinary life. Carol had a strong faith and lived it in everything that she did. She was a moral compass for many who knew her. She and Jack were inseparably bonded through a lifetime of challenges and joys and their love for each other will survive death and continue to be a model for her children. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Online condolences can be made to www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020