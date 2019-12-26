|
|
Carol Montgomery
Alexandria - Carol Jean Montgomery, 76, of Alexandria, KY, formerly of Easton, PA, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice on December 25, 2019. She was the owner of Montgomery Welding Service. She was a member of Grants Lick Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Eugene and Grace (Harrison) Randall, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Shelly Ann Bates. She is survived by her son; Robert Keith Montgomery. Daughter; Regina Schnitzler. Sister; Shelda Anderson. Along with 2 Grandsons; Robert Keith II (Sheri) Montgomery and Justin Michael Montgomery and 1 Great Granddaughter; Alaina Kate Montgomery. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 12pm-2pm. Service will begin at 2pm with burial following in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019