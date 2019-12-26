Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Montgomery

Add a Memory
Carol Montgomery Obituary
Carol Montgomery

Alexandria - Carol Jean Montgomery, 76, of Alexandria, KY, formerly of Easton, PA, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice on December 25, 2019. She was the owner of Montgomery Welding Service. She was a member of Grants Lick Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Eugene and Grace (Harrison) Randall, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Shelly Ann Bates. She is survived by her son; Robert Keith Montgomery. Daughter; Regina Schnitzler. Sister; Shelda Anderson. Along with 2 Grandsons; Robert Keith II (Sheri) Montgomery and Justin Michael Montgomery and 1 Great Granddaughter; Alaina Kate Montgomery. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 12pm-2pm. Service will begin at 2pm with burial following in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -