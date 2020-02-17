Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Interment
Following Services
Rest Haven Cemetery
Carol O. Goepper

Carol O. Goepper Obituary
Carol O. Goepper

Carol O. Goepper (nee Ochs) loving wife of the late Donald I. Goepper, dear stepmother of Donald I. Goepper Jr., loving stepgrandmother of Donald I. Goepper III and Mary Goepper, sister to Joanie Duncan, Bob (Leigh) Ochs, Daniel Ochs, Jennifer Ochs, Debbie (Adam) Williams, Rose (Jim) Courtney, a dear friend of Ginny (Bernie) Torr, Connie (Dan) Hosbrook, great stepgrandmother of Dean W. Goepper, and beloved aunt to many, a loving petparent to Pablo. Passed away February 15, 2020, age 67. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd 45236, with funeral service at 1PM. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Donations may be directed to Warren County Humane Society, Save the Animals Foundation, or to Circle Tail. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -