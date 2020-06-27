Carol Pucci
Harrison - (nee Holliday) age 72, passed away June 26, 2020. Devoted mother of Emileigh (Jim) Davis & Mark Pucci; grandma of Eddie, Karlie, Isabella & Nic; sister of Shirley (Paul) Marion, Kathy Anthe, Arnol, Paula, Gerri, Marty Holliday. Aunt to many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am on Thursday, June 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. www.braterfh.com
Harrison - (nee Holliday) age 72, passed away June 26, 2020. Devoted mother of Emileigh (Jim) Davis & Mark Pucci; grandma of Eddie, Karlie, Isabella & Nic; sister of Shirley (Paul) Marion, Kathy Anthe, Arnol, Paula, Gerri, Marty Holliday. Aunt to many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am on Thursday, June 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. www.braterfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.