Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Rolf

Add a Memory
Carol Rolf Obituary
Carol Rolf

Temple Terrace - Carol Rolf, born to Rosemary and Vernon Rolf in Covington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully and gracefully with her family by her side on March 13 ,2020. She was an Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of South Florida until her retirement in 2005. Years earlier, she graduated with an MBA from the same institution. In retirement, Carol volunteered for Seniors in Service Of Tampa Bay, Inc., as well as the Hillsborough County School District. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Rosemary (Rolf) Lindsly and brother-in-law Gerald Vorholt. She is survived by her brother, Vernon Rolf, sister, Katheen (Rolf) Vorholt, brother-in-law, Gerry Lindsly, sister-in-law, Wendy Rolf, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving friends, neighbors and Cassie, her beloved dog. Carol was a beautiful, kind, and loving person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A family and friends celebration of Carol's life will be forthcoming once the COVID-19 situation is resolved. The family gratefully acknowledges Life Path Hospice's kindness and empathic care. Please feel free to remember Carol through donations to the Humane Society of Pinellas County, 3040 FL-590, Clearwater, Florida 33759.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -