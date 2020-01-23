|
Carol Sue Woolley
Anderson Twp. - Carol Sue Woolley (nee Ahrens) former wife of the late Robert M. Woolley, beloved mother of Diane Woolley, Karen (William) Fernkorn, and Robert David (Christine) Woolley, dear grandmother of Brandon, Tyler, Chase, Cole, Margaret, Emily, and Charlotte. Died Jan. 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Longtime resident of Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. Jan. 26 from 2-4 PM. Graveside Service at Spring Grove Cemetery on Mon. Jan. 27, at 11 AM. Meeting and leaving from T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home on Mon. at 10:30 AM. Memorials to Anderson Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020