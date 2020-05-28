Carol Voet
Edgewood - Carol F. Voet (nee Huelsman), 84 years of age of Edgewood passed away on Tuesday at her residence. Carol was the loving wife of Tom Voet. Loving mother of Julie Capasso (Alan), Jim Voet, Jean Voet, Jack Voet (Jenny), Joe Voet, Jon Voet (Shelly) and Joel Voet (Stacey). Loving grandmother of twenty and great-grandmother of thirteen. Survived by her dear sister Connie McIntyre (Bob). She was a longtime volunteer at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in many capacities. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.