Carol Wilson
Cincinnati - Carol Jean (nee Rummel) Wilson, 81, of Cincinnati, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Visitation at Covenant First Presbyterian Church, 717 Elm St., Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9 am to 10 am, followed by ceremony at 10 am. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant First Presbyterian Church. A tribute wall and shared memories at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019