Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
119 West 6th Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
119 West 6th Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Heger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Anne Heger


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Carole Anne Heger Obituary
Carole Anne Heger

Cincinnati - Carole Anne Heger, 86, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Covington, KY, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born on June 13, 1933 in Covington, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Heger. From the ages of 16 to 30, Carole worked as a fashion model. She also worked as a Secretary for the H & S Pogue Company, retiring after 12 years of service. Carole enjoyed swing dancing, music and singing. She was a wonderful, special person who was known for her big heart. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her sisters: Beverly Bauer and Tamara Heger. Carole is survived by her beloved fiancée: Frank Catalano; brother: Gregory Heger and nephew: Jeffrey Henn. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Entombment: St. John Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -