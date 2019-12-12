|
Carole Anne Heger
Cincinnati - Carole Anne Heger, 86, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Covington, KY, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born on June 13, 1933 in Covington, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Heger. From the ages of 16 to 30, Carole worked as a fashion model. She also worked as a Secretary for the H & S Pogue Company, retiring after 12 years of service. Carole enjoyed swing dancing, music and singing. She was a wonderful, special person who was known for her big heart. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her sisters: Beverly Bauer and Tamara Heger. Carole is survived by her beloved fiancée: Frank Catalano; brother: Gregory Heger and nephew: Jeffrey Henn. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Entombment: St. John Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019