Carole Bauer Weisman
Leesburg, FL - Carole Bauer Weisman, 81, of Leesburg, FL passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she moved to Leesburg in 1985 from Harrison, Ohio. She was a civil service secretary for the US Navy. Carole was actively involved and was a member at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, Eustis. She is survived by her 3 sons, David, Michael, Daniel; 4 daughters, Cathie, Peggy, Mary Beth, Donna; 2 brothers, Raymond, Robert; 2 sisters, Patricia, Deborah; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A funeral mass for Carole will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Cincinnati on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019