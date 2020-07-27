1/1
Carole Grebe
Carole Grebe

Green Twp. - GREBE

Carole (nee Bittner) - Beloved wife of the late Kenneth N. Grebe Sr. Devoted mother of Kenneth (Tracy) Grebe Jr., Catie (A.J.) Schmid and Colleen (Drew) Jackson. Dear grandmother of Sydney, Ella, Connor, Sophia and Charlee. Sister of Thomas (the late Ramona) Bittner. Passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 77. Resident of Green Twp. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Church 5222 North Bend Rd. (45239) on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at Haubner Field House 3649 White Oak Dr. (45247). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
