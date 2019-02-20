|
|
Carole Rae Ransom Bird
Lakeside Park - Carole Rae Ransom Bird, age 79. Resident of Lakeside Park, KY Passed to her eternal home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, Bahamas. Retired after 24 years as a sales resprsentative for the Emery Industries, Cincinnati, OH. Member, church secretary, deaconess, sunday school teacher, church's Angel Guild of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Member Job's Daughters Bethel #5. 60 year member of Rosebud Chapter #39 OES, Covington Kentucky Salvation Army auxillary. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bird; parents Marvin Gibson and Carmen Caldwell Ransom . Survived by her: sisters Cheryl (Wayne) Toole and Margie C.. Ransom; nieces Kelli Brooke (Brandon) Williams and Maggie Rae (Andy) Toole; 3 great nieces Katelyn, Tristyn, and Zelda; 2 great nephews Mason and Anakin and one great great nephew Brantley. VISITATION 11:00 am until 1:15 PM at the church. Rosebud Chapter #39 OES services 1:15PM followed by funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, February 22nd Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. INTERMENT Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. MEMORIALS, if desired, my be directed to the Madison Avenue Christian Church Book of Rememberancs. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue, Covington, KY serving the family. Online condolences www.allisonrosefuneral home.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019