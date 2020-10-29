Carole Slone Koss
Cincinnati - passed away on Friday October 16, 2020 at age 71. Carole was the beloved wife of the Frederick F. Koss, loving mother of Sean (Jill) McGrail and stepmother of Leah (Drew) Feldon, cherished grandmother of Bryan and Maggie McGrail and Charlotte and Ryder Feldon, beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret Slone, dear sister of John (Ann) Slone, Karen (Dennis) Saxbury, Kathy (Tim) Mahoney and Linda (Paul) Prophit, sister-in-law of Stan (Jane) Koss and Frank (Kathy) Koss, devoted aunt of 16 and great aunt of 18, also survived by many lifelong friends and her dog Asha. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Bartholomew Church 9375 Winton Rd. 45231 on Friday November 6 at 11 AM. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing are required. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.