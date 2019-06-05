Services
West Chester - BANNAN, Caroline R. (nee Finkbeiner). Beloved wife of Elmer A. Bannan for 61 years. Loving mother Margaret Ann (Robert Johnston), Brian Henry (Colleen) and Greg (Esenija) Bannan. Cherished grandmother of Sam Winglewhich and Adrian and Arlo Bannan. Dear sister of Joyce and Arlene (the late Stanley) Finkbeiner. Passed away June 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt.42), West Chester, Friday from 10AM until Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crestview Presbyterian Church or . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019
