Caroline Musto Minor
Cincinnati
- Caroline "Caramia" Musto Minor passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio from complications of a stroke. She is survived by her loving husband William "Ernie" Ernst Minor III, her daughter Virginia Baxter, whom she had with her first husband Charlie Greathouse, and her son, Craig Minor. Virginia is married to Tom Baxter; they have two children, Campbell and Diana. Craig is married to Kay Minor, and they have a son, Michael Welsh. Her marriage to Ernie blessed her with 2 stepchildren, Bill Minor and Reed Ebel, 4 step-grandchildren, and 5 step-great-grandchildren. Caramia was born December 27, 1937, in San Francisco, CA to Thomas Adam Musto and Barbara Bonnell Musto. She grew up in Woodside, CA with her three siblings: Henry Adam Musto, Mario Musto, and Rita Musto Wilkinson. Caramia attended Pine Manor College in Massachusets and graduated from University of California, Berkley. She loved her Golden Bears and the West Coast. She especially loved spending time with family and friends at the family home in Palm Springs. Caramia lit up a room upon entering, loved art, was an avid reader, music aficionado, and animal lover. No formal services will be held as Caramia's wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes placed at her beloved home in Palm Springs. Memorial donations can be made to the Taft Museum 316 Pike St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019