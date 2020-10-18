1/
Caroline R. Hansert
Caroline R Hansert

Groesbeck - Caroline R Hansert (nee Preising), beloved wife of the late Edward C Hansert, loving mother of Jerry (Sandy) Hansert, Tim (Debbie) Hansert, Dan (late Debe) Hansert and Ellen (late Dennis) Robinson, grandmother of 6 and many great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, sister of the late Charlotte Power and the late Barbara Shultz. Died, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 age 99. Private services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Hospice Charitable Fund, 11500 North Lake Drive, Cincinnati (45249) or Groesbeck United Methodist Church, 8871 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati (45251). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
