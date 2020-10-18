Caroline R Hansert
Groesbeck - Caroline R Hansert (nee Preising), beloved wife of the late Edward C Hansert, loving mother of Jerry (Sandy) Hansert, Tim (Debbie) Hansert, Dan (late Debe) Hansert and Ellen (late Dennis) Robinson, grandmother of 6 and many great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, sister of the late Charlotte Power and the late Barbara Shultz. Died, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 age 99. Private services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Hospice Charitable Fund, 11500 North Lake Drive, Cincinnati (45249) or Groesbeck United Methodist Church, 8871 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati (45251). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com