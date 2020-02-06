|
Carolyn A. Schmidt
Covington - Carolyn A. Schmidt (Hauser), 67, of Covington, passed away comfortably surrounded by her family on February 5th, in Covington, Ky. Carolyn was loved by everyone who knew her. She worked in Accounts Payable with Gold Star Chili for 16 years. She was a member of St. Augustine Parish in Covington, Ky. Carolyn loved traveling with friends and family and enjoyed trying her luck at the casino. Her greatest joy, however, was being a grandparent. She was preceded in death by her Father, John Hauser, Mother, Betty (McKesson) Hauser, and Brother Jack Hauser. Carolyn is survived by her Husband, Richard (Chili Rick) Schmidt, Sons, Brian (Hollie) Schmidt and Kevin (Maggie) Schmidt, and three Grandchildren, Evan, Nevea and Elaina Schmidt. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm, Monday, February 10th, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Ky. with a prayer service to immediately follow at 7 pm. Burial will take place Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Ky. Memorials are suggested to St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Ave, Covington, Ky. 41014. Special condolences and memories may be shared at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020