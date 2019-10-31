|
|
Carolyn Banks
Sayler Park - Carolyn M. Banks (nee Bauer), 76, Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Dallas Banks, devoted mother of the late Melissa Boyd (Patrick), loving grandmother of Patrick (Ashley), Matthew & Alex (Nicole) Boyd, gr. grandmother of Dallas, Steven, Vincent & Ava, beloved daughter of the late Celia (nee Rudisell) & Eric Bauer, dear sister of Wanda Robinson (the late Cliff), Eric "Pete" (Linda) & Fred Bauer & dear aunt of Michelle Walker; Eric, Shannon, Britt & Brent Bauer & many others. Visitation Sun., Nov. 3, 4-7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, where the service will be held Mon., Nov. 4 at 10 AM. Memorials, if so desired, to www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019