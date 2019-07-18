|
|
Carolyn Brandt
Cincinnati - Brandt, Carolyn, age 78, passed away July 17, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her loving son, David L. Brandt (Debbie) and was the beloved wife of the late Fred Brandt, daughter to the late Russell & Katherine Lusch. Carolyn was a long time member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She will most be remembered for her heart for serving others. Carolyn's family would like to thank the caregivers at Burlington House for their loving care and support. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19th, 5pm-7pm and Saturday, July 20th, 10am at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223, with service immediately following at 11am. There will be a reception after the service. Sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers, or a memorial contribution to either Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231 or the of Greater Cincinnati. www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019