Formerly of Terrace Park - Colton, Carolyn June, (nee Smith) wife of the late Raymond Colton Jr., devoted mother of Keith (Jennifer) Colton and Carole (Chris) Fahnestock, loving grandmother of Chloe, Madison and Katy Colton, Will and Ben Fahnestock, dear sister of the late William "Bill" (the late Lottie) Smith. She passed away, Wednesday, September 25th, a resident of Kenwood, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held, Monday, September 30th, 2 PM at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford, family will greet friends, 1 - 2 PM. Family requests memorials to The Seasons or . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019