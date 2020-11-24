1/1
Carolyn D. Etler
Carolyn D. Etler

Fort Mitchell - Carolyn D. Etler (nee Studer), age 79, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was a faithful member of St. John Parish, and a graduate of La Salette Academy. Carolyn loved giving, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "grandma" to everyone she met. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas Etler; children, Terri Hansel (Scott), Dan Etler (Sheilia) and Mike Etler; sister, Betty Barton (John); 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in her name at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Chicks & Chucks (a local foundation providing support and assistance to local breast cancer patients and their loved ones) P.O. Box 76166 Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
