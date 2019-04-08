|
|
CAROLYN EICKHOFF
Union - Carolyn L. Eickhoff nee: Bailey, 73, of Union, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. Carolyn was born on February 17, 1946 in Covington, KY to the late Edward and Thelma Bailey. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband: Thomas Eickhoff of Union, KY, her beloved children: Bradley Eickhoff (Cathie) of Morrow, OH, and Lisa Millay (Chad) of Hebron, KY, her cherished grandchildren: Haley and Lilly Millay, and several loving friends. Services for Carolyn will be handled in private at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Northern, KY at 1002 Monmouth Street, Newport, KY 41071 or to the Family Nurturing Center at 5 Spiral Drive, Suite 100, Florence, KY 41042. Linnemann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019