Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Carolyn Fay Callen

Carolyn Fay Callen Obituary
Carolyn Fay Callen

Florence - Carolyn Fay Callen, 82, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chief Charles Callen, Sr.; brothers, Bobby and James Shrout. She is survived by her children, Robert Riemeyer; Carrie (Scotty) Hill and Curtis (Clara Ramirez) Callen; step-son, Charles Callen, Jr.; grandson, Nicholas Willoughby; sister, Wanda McAmis and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17 from 10-11 AM with funeral services following at 11AM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
