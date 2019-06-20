Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Carolyn Gadker Obituary
Carolyn Gadker

Erlanger - Carolyn Frances Gadker (nee: McKenney), 74, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was a bowler for the Latecomers Bowling League and in her past time she loved to travel, play bingo, do puzzles and the morning paper crosswords. She was preceded in death by her husband Merrill T. Gadker and son, Kevin J. Gadker. She is survived by loving children, Michael (Tina) Gadker and Kimberly (Chris) Keith. She also leaves behind her sisters, Beverly (Jim) Groeschen, Kathy (Paula) Robbins, brother, Gene McKenney and her grandchildren, Tayler, Leah, Anna, Austin, Hunter, Noah, Emily and Abbi and great grandchild, Kayden. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22 , 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with funeral services to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Home Care Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 20, 2019
