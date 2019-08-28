Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Carolyn J. Morris


1949 - 2019
Carolyn J. Morris Obituary
Carolyn J. Morris

Cincinnati - Carolyn J. Morris (Nee Clark) Loving wife of Bud Morris. Beloved mother of Terry (Dianne), Rodney (Anna) and Eric Morris (Trina Huber). Devoted grandmother of Daniel (Amber) Morris, Amanda (Kyle) Ryan, Jessica (Steve) Mazzei, Samantha (Steven) Wiechert, Brianna (Steven) Taylor and great grandmother of Kaleb, Emma, Alex, Josie, Grace, Amelia, Gwyn, Brooklyn and Jack. Loving daughter of the late Sally Jane Clark. Dear sister of the late Donald Clark. Cherished cousin of Sue Tomlin. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 70 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 3:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
