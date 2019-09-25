|
|
Carolyn James
Ft. Mitchell - Carolyn (nee: Schlipf) James, 84, of Ft. Mitchell, KY, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born on August 21, 1935 in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Marcella Schlipf. Carolyn was a graduate of the LaSalette Academy and a long-time member of Mother of God Church where she enjoyed seeing her friends each week. She also enjoyed working at Charington's in Mt. Adams, where she retired after 18 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Teresa Goble and brother: Carl Schlipf. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years: Robert James; daughters: Sandy (Boone) Jansen and Melanie (Dale Emminger) Goble; brother: Mike (Diane) Walker; sister: Cindy (Tom) Ryan; grandchildren: Ryan, Shannon, Amanda and Ashley and great-grandchildren: Katlyn, Brooklyn, John, Boone, Whitley, Vivian and Liam. A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019