Carolyn L. Fuchs
Carolyn L. Fuchs, age 72, passed away March 17, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Albert and Katherine Fuchs. Carol is survived by brother Richard (Karen) Fuchs; nephews Richard, Jr. (Lynn) Fuchs; James (Andrea) Fuchs and niece Christine Fuchs (fiancée Cyrus Arnold); great-nephews Bobby and Joey Fuchs and great-nieces Sophie and Alie Fuchs. Brother Thomas A. Fuchs preceded Carol in death. Carol graduated from Our Lady of Angels HS and worked at Ohio National Financial Services. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and a past volunteer at WCET. A memorial mass for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Building Campaign: 509 Harrison Avenue; Harrison, OH 45030.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020