Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Carolyn L. (Brill) Schwettmann Obituary
Carolyn L. Schwettmann (nee Brill)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Edwin H. Schwettmann, devoted mother of Dale (Julie) and the late David Schwettmann, loving grandmother of Dale Jr. (Marcia), Douglas (Carole), Daniel (Mary) and Dennis (Pam) Schwettmann, also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Paul Brill and the late George (Gloria) Brill, also dear aunt of Paula (Doug) Dollar. Carolyn passed on to her Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 8:57 AM, at the age of 98 years, 8 months and 16 days. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224, on Monday, April 1 from 10 AM, until service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or Wellspring Health Center. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
