1/1
Carolyn Louise Gossett Boughner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Louise Gossett Boughner

Fort Thomas - Carolyn Louise (nee Martin) Gossett Boughner, 79, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. Most of Carolyn's career she worked for US Steel as an Administrative Assistant but also worked at several different department stores. Carolyn enjoyed sewing and was an amazing seamstress. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Joseph Boughner, parents, James Howard and Mildred Louise (nee Dietz) Martin, brothers, Ronald, Gerald and Robert Martin, step-daughter, Mary Barbara Schreiber and grandson, Charles Joseph Raymond Schreiber. Carolyn is survived by her devoted daughters, Lori (David) Wolfzorn and Carrie (Bret) Louder, step-sons, Charles (Ann) Boughner and David (Elizabeth) Boughner, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Dennis (Cheryl) Martin and Cheryl (late Ken) Heuser. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Saturday (July 18) from 8:30 am until time of service at 10:00 am with Rev. Michael Sweeney officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Special condolences may be expressed www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved