Carolyn M. "Mickey" Hill
Cinti - Carolyn M. "Mickey" (nee Fischer) Hill, beloved mother of Gary Hill and Pamela Hill, passed away February 20, 2019, at the age of 88. She is survived by her sister Grace Seibel and brother Henry Fischer. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carolyn spent all of her life in the Madeira and Madisonville areas of Cincinnati. She was an avid reader, a frugal yard sale shopper, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Carolyn enjoyed spending time sharing stories with her family. A small memorial service was held for the family at Gilligan funeral home Saturday, February 23rd. Condolences may be expressed at gilliganfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019