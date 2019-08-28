Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Springdale Nazarene Church
11177 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Springdale Nazarene Church
11177 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH
1938 - 2019
Carolyn Mae Hinds Obituary
Carolyn Mae Hinds

Springdale - Carolyn Mae Hinds (nee Huff), 81, passed away on August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Dick Hinds and loving daughter of the late Carl and Mae Huff. Loving mother of Rick (Linda) Hinds, Linda Hinds (Mary Ragiel), and Cathy (Darrin) Crull. Dear grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 5. She also leaves behind her beloved pets Sammy and Catty. She will be missed by many friends. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Springdale Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10AM until time of service at 11AM at Springdale Church of the Nazarene, 11177 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the church in her memory. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
