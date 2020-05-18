Carolyn Minnick Knueven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Minnick Knueven

Born to Edward and Lydia Kammeyer Minnick on Jan 2, 1927, passed away on May 16, 2020 She is survived by her 5 children: Leacarol (Jerry) Bennett, Susan (Ricardo) Wong, Jim Knueven, Kevin (Mary) Knueven, and Christopher (Julie) Knueven. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Catholic Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved