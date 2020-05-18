Carolyn Minnick Knueven
Born to Edward and Lydia Kammeyer Minnick on Jan 2, 1927, passed away on May 16, 2020 She is survived by her 5 children: Leacarol (Jerry) Bennett, Susan (Ricardo) Wong, Jim Knueven, Kevin (Mary) Knueven, and Christopher (Julie) Knueven. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Catholic Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Born to Edward and Lydia Kammeyer Minnick on Jan 2, 1927, passed away on May 16, 2020 She is survived by her 5 children: Leacarol (Jerry) Bennett, Susan (Ricardo) Wong, Jim Knueven, Kevin (Mary) Knueven, and Christopher (Julie) Knueven. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Catholic Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.