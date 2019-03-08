|
|
Carolyn Neiser Wright
Covington - Carolyn Neiser Wright, 60, of Covington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father: Harold Neiser, Sr. and niece: Erica Ehlman. Carolyn retired as a Business Continuity Coordinator with Western-Southern Life Insurance Company and she was a member of St. Anthony Parish. She always thought of and gave of herself to others. Her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life. Carolyn had an endearing quick wit and was an award winning runner. She is survived by daughters: Sarah (Kyle) Carver and Lydia Wright; grandchildren: Jayla Wright-Johnson, Luke Carver and Macie Carver; mother: Rose M. Neiser; brothers: Harold (Carmen) Neiser Jr., Dan (Jane) Neiser, Ray (Donna) Neiser, Paul (Margie) Neiser; sisters: Ruth (Jim) Kevill, Diane (Bruce) Roberts, Teresa (Mike) Kraft, Barb (Jeff) Arlinghaus and Kathy (Rob) Maushart; many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015, from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment: St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Childrens Cancer Research at dragonfly.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019