Burlington - Carolyn A. Reinders, 87, of Burlington, formerly of Lakeside Park, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas. She was a member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere and retired as a medical assistant for Dr. Hoffman in Ft. Mitchell. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Holzman Reinders. Survivors include many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great - great nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday April 11th from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Henry Church, Elsmere. Interment at St. Joseph New Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Drive Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or to the . Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019