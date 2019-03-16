|
Carolyn A. Robben
Delhi - (nee Leussing) beloved wife of 61 years to the late George Robben Jr., loving mother of Bettie (Tom) Reynolds, Beverly (Michael) Vietti, Dianne (John) Wilder, Kimberly (Steve) King and Ron (Melissa) Robben, dear grandmother of Kristina (Rob), Renay (Tyler), Robyn (Nick), Jessica (Nathan), Nicholas, Justin, Andrea, Kyle, Maria, David and Chloe (grandpuppy), beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Martha Leussing, dear sister of the late Elaine "June" Imm, many nieces, nephews and friends. Passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 3-6PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10AM at St. Dominic Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019