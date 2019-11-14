Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Rohrbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Rohrbach

Add a Memory
Carolyn Rohrbach Obituary
Carolyn Rohrbach

Mason, OH - ROHRBACH, Carolyn (nee Lohstroh), Wife of the late Irwin Rohrbach, mother of Jeff (Jill), Mark (Shelly), Dale (Lisa) and the late Todd, grandmother of Evan, Karl, Jocelyn, Leigh, Chad, Luke, Leanne and Chad, sister of the Edward, Joyce, and the late Carl Lohstroh. Passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at age 82. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 PM until time of funeral service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to , Audubon Society of Ohio, or . Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -