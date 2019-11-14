|
|
Carolyn Rohrbach
Mason, OH - ROHRBACH, Carolyn (nee Lohstroh), Wife of the late Irwin Rohrbach, mother of Jeff (Jill), Mark (Shelly), Dale (Lisa) and the late Todd, grandmother of Evan, Karl, Jocelyn, Leigh, Chad, Luke, Leanne and Chad, sister of the Edward, Joyce, and the late Carl Lohstroh. Passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at age 82. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 PM until time of funeral service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to , Audubon Society of Ohio, or . Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019