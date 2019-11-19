|
Carolyn Strasinger
Covington - Carolyn Strasinger, 84 of Covington, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She has been an active member of the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights for 55 years; serving as a Sunday School Teacher and volunteering in the church kitchen. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 63 years Don Strasinger. She is also survived by her son Scott Strasinger; grandchildren Reed Strasinger, Scott Strasinger II, Caroline Strasinger-Hibbs and Laura Haeg; great grandchild Rylan Strasinger; sisters Genieve Patton, Shirley Bradford and Linda Hammons; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m at the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076 on Friday, November 22, 2019. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave on line condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Strasinger family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019