|
|
Carolyn Sue Wieland
Elsmere - Carolyn Sue (Creamer) Wieland, 63, of Elsmere, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood surrounded by her loving family. She was a 1974 graduate of Bellevue High School. She was a Human Resource Specialist with the EPA. She was a member of the Germania Society & Germania Karnival Society. Carolyn was an avid reader, loved to bowl and play bingo. She was preceded in death by her father, Carol Creamer; mother, Beulah (Banks) Creamer; brother, Gary Bizaillon and step-mother, Elizabeth Ann Creamer. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Phillip Wieland; children, Heather (Brian) Williams, Edward Wieland and Mandy (Anthony) Seifert; sister, Jacklyn (Carl) Biery and Teri (Mark) Riesenberg; brother, Jim (Sandy) Creamer; grandchildren who were the light of her life, Ethan, Allie and Anthony. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 11 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue. Memorial Mass 10:00 am Saturday, October 12 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Germania Karnival Society, 3529 W Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45251 or Shriners Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY 40508. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019