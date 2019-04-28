|
Carolyn Wright
Cincinnati - Carolyn Hope (nee Lundquist), beloved wife of the late L. Walter Wright of 63 years. Loving mother of Lynette (William) McCormack, Gordon (Donna) Wright and Deb (Tom) Homan. Cherished grandmother of Melanie Wittman, Heather Church, Nicholas and Christopher Wright, Brooke Neal, Jessica Wooding, and Amanda Fletcher. Dear great-grandmother of Chloe Magnusson, Nicholas Wright, Jr., Mason Neal, William Wright, Braxton Neal, and Luxyn Neal. Carolyn was one of 11 children and is survived by her sister, Marilyn Wade. She passed away Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at the age of 90. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019