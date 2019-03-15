|
Carrie A. Culver
Hebron - Carrie A. (Yokum) Culver, 91, of Hebron and formerly of Florence passed away Wednesday. Mrs. Culver was a retired Elementary School Teacher for the Boone Co. Schools, she taught at the former Hebron Elementary and Goodridge Elementary Schools; she was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church and was formerly a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington; a member of the Boone Co. Retired Teachers and the Kentucky Retired Teachers; a former longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rosebud Chapter and the Boone Co. Extension Homemakers Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Doc" Culver in 2003 and her parents, Clarence, Sr. and Rose Stalnaker Yokum. Survivors include her daughter, April (Glenn) Curry; grandson, Greg (Kelly) Curry and nieces, Linda Peterson, Sherri (Harry) Elliott and Jeanette (Ted) Watson. Visitation 9:30 am to 11:00 am Saturday at Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice of: Hebron Lutheran Church Pastor's Fund or Funeral Meal Team, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048 or Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019