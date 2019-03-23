|
|
Carrie G. Elliott
Cincinnati - Carrie G. Elliott (nee Gibson), beloved wife for 48 years to the late James "Mac" Elliott, loving mother of Steve (Jill) Elliott and Jerry (Melissa) Elliott. Dear grandmother to Lindsey (JR) Hazenfield, Kim (Jack) Skidmore, and Alyssa, Meredith, Mitch (Angela) and Brad Elliott, and great-grandmother of one. Carrie was one of nine children and is survived by sisters Kathy (Dempsey) Bailey and Elizabeth Carroll, and sister-in-law Lucille Gibson. She passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at age 91. Visitation will be Monday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. until time of service at noon at Hay Funeral Home, 7312 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230. Donations may be made to , . More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019