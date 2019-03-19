|
Carroll Berringer
Fort Thomas - Carroll A. Berringer, 96, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Carroll was born November 22, 1922 in Dayton, KY to the late Arthur and Helen (nee: Beatty) Berringer. He was preceded in death by Wife of 55 years, Norma (nee: Griffith) Berringer. Carroll grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1940. He served as a B29 bomber pilot in the Army Air Corp during WWII. After the war, he attended the University of Cincinnati where he earned a bachelor's degree in education, eventually returning to earn his masters. He taught science and math, and coached football, at Mariemont and Western Hills High Schools. He also taught at The University of Cincinnati and Northern KY University. Carroll was a lifetime member of St. John United Church of Christ, Bellevue, KY and sang in the choir for 50 years, often as a soloist. Carroll is survived by his Sons, Mark (Barbara) Berringer, Paul (Joy) Berringer, Grandchildren, Matt, David (Amanda), Jon, Ethan, Great Grandchildren, Anna & Cole. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Funeral Ceremony will be held 11:00 am at the church, with Rev. Keith Haithcock, officiating. Entombment will take place at the convenience of the family on Monday, March 25 at Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. His family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Bluegrass Hospice Care, his many caring friends and neighbors and his church community. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019