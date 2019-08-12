|
|
Carroll J. Heidrich
Ft. Wright - HEIDRICH Carroll J " Mac", of Ft Wright Ky. Passed away Saturday at his home at the age of 86. Mac was the loving husband of Mary Lou Heidrich (nee Bornhorn), loving father of Dave (Paula) Heidrich of Villa Hills, Rich (Julie)Heidrich of Crestview Hills , and Ken (Meleia) of Bloomington IL. Mac had 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Gary and his brothers Gilbert and William and sister Naomi Hinkel. He is also survived by his brothers of Art Heidrich of Erlanger and Dan Heidrich of Villa Hills.
Mac dedicated decades to volunteer leadership of projects at Redwood Rehabilitation Center. He was a member of St Agnes Parish for 56 years, and volunteered for the Ft Wright Fire Department and Ft Wright Civic Club. Memorials are suggested to the Gary Heidrich Fund at Redwood School, Ft. Mitchell KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00pm. Reception will follow. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery on Wednesday. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019